Vince McMahon's first reaction to Cody Rhodes' neck tattoo has finally been revealed

Cody Rhodes' inked neck definitely makes him stand out from the crowd, and many fans have wondered what Vince McMahon actually thinks about it. During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Rhodes revealed how Mr. McMahon reacted when they met for the first time after his WWE return.

Rhodes enjoyed a triumphant comeback at WrestleMania 38, where he answered Seth Rollins' open challenge and put on one of the best matches on the card.

WWE didn't alter Cody Rhodes' AEW persona, and as revealed, he was stubborn about how he wanted himself to be presented to the audience.

Cody recently explained on INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet that having his American Nightmare logo on TV, which he has inked on his neck, was non-negotiable. The former AEW star revealed that Vince McMahon laughed the first time he saw the tattoo:

"I can say one of the most important things the logo was not going to change because I got the tattoo and all. He again laughed (when seeing the tattoo), but that was one moment where I said he had mentioned these all kinds of designs we could do, and I told them, 'Well, that one, we're pretty locked in on.'" [11:09 - 11:27]

Rhodes got the tattoo back in 2020, and even though he was initially panned for the seemingly odd decision, the design of a skull with the crown and wings has gotten over with the crowd as time has passed.

I wasn't afraid of anything: Cody Rhodes on meeting Vince McMahon after his WWE return

The 38-year-old star's arrival in WWE was seen as monumental because he left an executive position in AEW to return to work for Vince McMahon.

Cody Rhodes claimed that leading up to his reunion with the 77-year-old, he was least nervous or afraid and was optimistic about a new chapter in his career.

Rhodes recalled Vince McMahon laughing after their first interaction in years, and the superstar briefly revealed details of the backstage meeting, as you can view below:

"That's a good question; I think he laughed. He has that like, [impersonates Vince laugh] I think he laughed. Because I kind of snuck in. But I like leaned over him, and I think he kind of laughed. I remember going in to talk to him. I wasn't afraid of anything, and I was overcompensating almost." [From 7:26 onwards]

How much would you rate Cody Rhodes' second WWE run out of five? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here