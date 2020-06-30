Vince McMahon's growth in wealth during the COVID-19 pandemic revealed

Vince McMahon's wealth has grown massively during the pandemic.

WWE have continued to hold shows during the pandemic.

WWE is one of the few sports and entertainment companies to function and put on weekly shows during the Coronavirus pandemic. The company, along with rival promotion AEW, have hosted weekly shows in empty arenas despite every other sport halting proceedings. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon may have benefitted from it as his wealth has grown during the pandemic.

According to The Middletown Press, McMahon's wealth has ballooned by $177 million between March and June. That huge increase in growth means that his current worth is around $1.98 billion from $1.8 billion.

Vince McMahon has had to deal with quite a few issues away from WWE this year. The XFL, a rival to the NFL, was rebooted this year, but the pandemic hit the company hard and it had to be shut down and was declared bankrupt.

He has also been hit with a few lawsuits by former XFL employees and even WWE had to face a few as well.

Vince McMahon positive about WWE performance during the pandemic

In an earnings call to investors earlier this year, Vince McMahon sounded optimistic about WWE facing up to the challenge that the pandemic has thrown towards them:

"COVID-19 has had a limited really financial impact on us because it was only like two or three weeks it was negative but with only a couple of weeks really. But we've adapted our business model to produce content in new ways, and reduce our cost as well. We will continue to produce compelling content to provide obviously diversion in - of everyone generally speaking we're very family oriented, and we think that's going to help us considerably."

Earlier this year it was revealed that the WWE Chairman had decided to sell 15% of his stock in WWE for around $80 million.