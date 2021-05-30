WWE Superstar shares details of a heartwarming conversation between Vince McMahon and a producer

Vince McMahon is the CEO of WWE and the "big boss" that everyone wants to impress. However, sometimes his job includes making tough decisions that may change the lives of his WWE Superstars.

One of Vince McMahon's most difficult decisions he had to make over the past few years was restricting TJ Wilson (AKA Tyson Kidd) to the sidelines. Wilson, who suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury, now works as a WWE Producer.

Despite not being able to compete in the ring, he has found a sense of fulfillment as a producer, working with WWE's Women's Division.

TJ Wilson's wife and WWE Superstar Natalya recently appeared on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions where she shared details of a heartwarming conversation between Vince McMahon and her husband about his role as a producer.

"He actually told Vince the other day, they had a conversation, he said ‘I never realized that being a producer would be more fulfilling to me, working with the women, than it would ever be for me in my own wrestling career. That I’ve become so fulfilled in this role of seeing other people rise to the occasion, that it means so much more to me than anything I ever did in my career.’" said Natalya (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Those words from TJ Wilson made Vince McMahon extremely happy and the former WWE Superstar would go on to say that working with the women and seeing them accomplish their dreams was his WrestleMania moment.

It is touching to hear that Wilson is grateful for the opportunities he has now, despite all the sacrifices he has had to make along the way.

Vince McMahon has played a key role in developing WWE's Women's Division

Vince McMahon is always looking to elevate his product and make WWE a must-see product on television. One of the things he has not received much credit for over the past few years is his role in developing the Women's Division.

In fact, the CEO of WWE played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the industry in Saudi Arabia, when he fought hard to have a match involving the division.

WWE Superstar Natalya shared details of the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, her history-making match and how Vince McMahon fought for the women during their visit there.

The QUEEN OF HARTS does it again.



A history-making win for @NatbyNature at #WWECrownJewel! pic.twitter.com/zDkmj5gwF3 — WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019

Natalya's match against Lacy Evans in 2019 was a historical moment for WWE, as it was the first-ever women's match to be performed in Saudi Arabia.

Four months later, WWE would have yet another women's match, this time between Bayley and Naomi for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The match took place at WWE Super ShowDown.

It truly was a monumental event for both WWE and the pro-wrestling industry.

Kindly help the Sportskeeda WWE section improve. Take a 30sec survey now!