Vince McMahon's iconic wrestling moment reportedly saw him "ribbed unmercifully" backstage in WWE

Jim Ross recently commented on the backstage reaction to Stone Cold Steve Austin stunning Vince McMahon.

One of the most infamous rivalries of the Attitude Era was McMahon vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin. Fans loved watching Austin, who was the promotion's top babyface. This epic rivalry helped the promotion to draw huge numbers.

Vince McMahon was the victim of Austin's savage yet humorous beatings during their rivalry, which almost always concluded with the former Chairman taking a Stunner.

However, in addition to the massive pop it earned, the way Vince attempted to sell each Stunner made fans laugh aloud. It seems that even those in the backstage area found it amusing.

Jim Ross on his Grilling JR podcast stated that Vince McMahon was ribbed mercilessly for the way he sold the stunner.

“He got ribbed unmercifully. I can always say I didn’t take the ugliest Stunner. Hey look, I admire the fact that he did it, and he kind of humbled himself becoming a wrestler to some degree. He became Austin’s nemesis, and the nemesis went beyond normal when you have the president and owner of the company put to get physical and you catch him with your finish. Vince sold the hell out of it. The audience popped big time for it, and you knew we were off to something big because there’s no way that the owner of the company, with this ego and so forth as a heel, is going to – it wasn’t going to be the last time we heard from Vince based on what Austin did to him." [H/T to 411 Mania]

The WWE Hall of Famer also stated that Vince and Stephanie were the perfect heels.

"I thought the Stunner was a way to launch the Austin/McMahon scenario because nothing in the Attitude Era, in my view, came close to comparing to that angle, that marriage, that booking. Vince was perfect in that role. I’ve always said Vince and Stephanie were the two best heels in the Attitude Era. They were perfect for those roles, and they had been preparing for those roles in the eyes of the public for a long, long time. They carried their load and did really, really well, and it helped us a lot. Stephanie and Vince were huge assets to the Attitude Era because they had an issue with Austin.” [H/T to 411 Mania]

Watch this video to see how Vince McMahon sold the stunner.

Vince McMahon hilariously botched another stunner at WrestleMania 38

Austin Theory was scheduled to compete against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38. Even though the former NFL player won the match, Vince McMahon wasn't satisfied and entered the ring to challenge McAfee.

McMahon was able to win with some assistance from Austin Theory. Vince's celebration didn't last long as Stone Cold Steve Austin's music started playing.

McMahon was offered a beer by Steve Austin in appreciation before being dropped with a Stunner.

It was hilarious to watch Vince McMahon struggle to sell the stunner.

