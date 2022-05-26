Details on the Vince McMahon idea that led to a hugely disappointing WWE RAW match

Lance Storm says Booker T’s infamous RAW match against Buff Bagwell could have turned out differently if Vince McMahon had listened to WWE’s producers.

On July 2, 2001, Booker T defeated Bagwell in a widely criticized RAW main event. The match contained WCW branding, including its own commentators and ring ropes. WWE.com later described the five-minute contest as “the most awkward match ever” due to fans’ disinterest in watching former WCW stars on RAW.

Storm joined WWE from WCW at the same time as Booker T and Bagwell. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the Canadian revealed that he was considered as Booker’s opponent before McMahon chose Bagwell instead.

“All of the producers and the people that knew wrestling went, ‘We gotta go with Storm. It’s going to be so much better,’” Storm said. “And Vince apparently was the deciding voice with, ‘Buff is the more established, bigger name associated with WCW.’ They went with Buff, and Buff didn’t deliver. He was blown up in a chinlock like 90 seconds in.” [37:38-38:09]

Bagwell received his release shortly after the match, which turned out to be his only in-ring encounter on WWE television. He later offered to wrestle for free to prove himself, but WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis rejected the idea.

Vince McMahon changed his booking strategy after Booker T vs. Buff Bagwell

WWE fans loudly booed during the WCW-themed section of RAW. Due to the negative reaction, Vince McMahon abandoned plans to essentially turn WCW into its own brand within WWE.

Lance Storm added that the WWE Chairman had little choice but to change his creative direction after watching Booker T vs. Buff Bagwell.

“I believe it’s been reported by Meltzer [Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer] and so forth that after that show is when Vince panicked and changed direction,” Storm said. “So that was definitely the wheels are off the cart.” [38:12-38:23]

Led by Steve Austin, WCW joined forces with ECW to form The Alliance. The villainous faction feuded with WWE throughout 2001 before ultimately losing the long-term rivalry at Survivor Series. The storyline, known as The Invasion, is often criticized due to the lack of high-profile former WCW stars involved in the angle.

Please credit The Ariel Helwani Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A popular wrestling star feels Drew McIntyre should be crowned Champion in the UK. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Kartik Arry