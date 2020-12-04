Gerald Brisco discussed lots of WWE topics during an interview with Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, including his relationship with Vince McMahon. Brisco also revealed that WWE contacted him to film a segment with Bray Wyatt on his property after he received his release from the company.

The 36-year WWE veteran explained that WWE director Bruce Prichard asked if they could shoot material on his property in Keystone, Florida. Brisco knew Prichard and Wyatt would be there, but he did not expect Vince McMahon to visit and have a lengthy chat with him.

“It didn't shock me that Bruce was coming over because Bruce is my brother, but it did shock me that Vince would take the time out of his schedule after flying all the way down from Connecticut, going through all the protocols and everything that you got to go through, get in the car and drive another hour and a half, come over and visit me for an hour and a half.”

Brisco said Vince McMahon had to drive from Orlando to Keystone to visit him after his flight from Connecticut. He also clarified that the WWE Chairman never shows up to remote tapings, which is why he did not expect to see him that day.

Gerald Brisco’s relationship with Vince McMahon

Gerald Brisco worked for Vince McMahon in various different roles from 1984 until 2020. He also performed as an on-screen talent alongside Pat Patterson as one of Vince McMahon’s “stooges” in the late 1990s.

Although Brisco is mostly known for his work as a talent scout in recent years, he said he never had an official WWE title.

“I never really even had an official position with Vince, and one of the reasons why, I've probably been involved in more major decisions in that company than just about anybody from the very beginning. And I've never been on officer or never had an official title in that company, but I was involved in that, and I don't know why.”

Brisco went on to say that he has always had a “great relationship” with Vince McMahon. He believes the WWE Chairman knew he had something to offer, hence why he stayed in his job for so long.