Vince McMahon's old opponent makes surprise return to WWE to kick off the 2024 Royal Rumble

Vince McMahon has been all the wrestling world has been talking about, to the point where even the Royal Rumble felt secondary for some. However, in a big move, his final wrestling opponent made a surprise return to kick off the 2024 Royal Rumble show.

As you may know, Vince McMahon wrestled his last-ever match at WrestleMania 38 in an impromptu victory against Pat McAfee. It should be emphasized that the "win" came after McAfee had already defeated Vince McMahon's personal favorite, Austin Theory.

Pat McAfee's theme opened the show, and he made a surprise return to WWE and received a great reaction from the Tampa crowd. His good friend Michael Cole said that, unlike last year, he was aware of McAfee coming to the Royal Rumble.

McAfee has been less involved in WWE for a while now but does make the occasional appearance - particularly at big premium live events like WrestleMania.

He stepped aside to focus more on his sports broadcasting career and has a lucrative deal with his Pat McAfee Show.

The former NFL punter became a beloved figure in the WWE Universe during his time as a commentator and seemed to transcend his role by becoming a fan favorite.

