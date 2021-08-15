"Vince said that would never, ever, ever happen" - Details on Vince McMahon's opinion on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has recalled how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon did not initially want Stephanie McMahon to date Triple H.

Before she started dating Triple H in 2000, Stephanie McMahon was forbidden from dating any wrestlers. Vince McMahon even forced his daughter to break up with Triple H at the beginning of their relationship before changing his mind.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo discussed the alleged behind-the-scenes power struggle between Triple H and Vince McMahon right now in WWE. He also commented on Kevin Nash joking around with the WWE Chairman at Triple H and Stephanie's wedding in 2003.

“She winds up marrying a wrestler and Vince said that would never, ever, ever happen,” Russo said. “Vince is a very, very, very vindictive human being. Bro, Kevin Nash tells stories of literally ribbing Vince at the wedding and saying, ‘Bro, DX got over on you, man. They got you.’

“Now, Kevin might think he’s kidding around but to Vince, who is very vindictive, ‘Yeah, bro, you did get me. I never wanted my daughter to marry a wrestler.’ So, bro, now you’ve got a very competitive environment. You’ve got a daddy and a husband vying for the love of the daughter.”

Vince Russo's thoughts on why Triple H's NXT stars often struggle to impress on Vince McMahon's main roster. He also spoke about Nick Khan's position as WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer.

Reason why Vince McMahon changed his mind

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Vince McMahon

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s marriage was discussed in-depth on Triple H’s WWE documentary, Thy Kingdom Come, in 2013. Stephanie McMahon said Vince McMahon initially gave the couple his blessing before telling them to separate.

At the 01:08:45 mark of the documentary, which is available on the WWE Network, Triple H explained why Vince McMahon reversed his decision again.

“You can’t turn that s*** off [feelings for Stephanie],” Triple H said. “It just became, ‘You can try to stay away from each other but it just is what it is, you know, and we did that [moved apart], right back together, and you just couldn’t get past it. Vince was like, ‘F*** it.’”

Vince McMahon also commented on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s relationship in the documentary. He said he was okay with them dating as long as they had attraction and feelings for each other.

