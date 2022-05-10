"People are going to reject this" - WWE Superstar's initial reaction to Vince McMahon's idea

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke about how he reacted to Vince McMahon's original New Day plans.

Vince McMahon has been in the industry ever since his father introduced him to the world of professional wrestling. After decades of growing the business and outlasting competition, McMahon still runs and governs all three shows in his company. Daddy Mac has always come up with the most unique characters in the history of WWE, and The New Day was no different.

On a recent episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston opened up on how he reacted to Vince McMahon upon finding out about The New Day:

“When we were given the gimmick of positivity preaching preachers, I’ll never forget it. We had been going back and forth with Vince about what we wanted to be... He’s like, ‘Okay, well, how about you guys be preachers and you guys come out here and there’s gospel music.’ We’re just sitting there and we [The New Day] know that the people are going to reject this idea because nobody comes to WWE to go to church. But this is what he wanted us to do.” [H/T - Wrestling News]

Fortunately, Vince McMahon knew what he was doing and so did Kingston, Langston and Xavier, who played their part to perfection. The New Day is now a stable with multiple accomplishments in the company.

Kofi Kingston talks about the similarities between his reel and real character

The 40-year-old superstar has had a thriving career as a singles and tag wrestler. Kingston and Xavier Woods are known for their charm and playfulness, which comes on screen every time their music plays. The duo have been working together ever since Big E was injured in January.

On a recent episode of Out of Character, Kingston spoke about the similarities his reel and real-life character possesses:

“When I got to drop the accent, it was definitely a lot more me because now, to be able to have a conversation on television or in an interview was very liberating. So a lot of the things that we would say and do in the car rides, we just brought that into the ring and amplified it. So yeah, it was probably the best thing that has ever happened to me in my career as far as being able to show personality and have the fun that you’re supposed to have in this business.” [H/T - Wrestling News]

It's safe to say that the Ghanaian-American superstar was able to tweak his reel character and mold it closer to his real-life character, which made him a star.

Do you think Kofi Kingston will become a 2-time WWE Champion? When do you think The New Day will reunite with Big E? Let us know what you think!

Edited by Prem Deshpande