Vince McMahon's reaction after former WWE Champion demanded that he squash Triple H

Jim Ross recently recalled how Vince McMahon instantly knew The Ultimate Warrior’s attitude had not changed following his return to WWE in 1996.

Warrior held positive talks with McMahon about facing Triple H at WrestleMania 12 after a four-year absence from WWE. On the day of the show, he then demanded that he squash the then-rookie in a short match.

Ross, WWE’s former Head of Talent Relations, has never held back in his criticisms of Warrior’s poor attitude behind the scenes. Speaking on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, the legendary commentator discussed McMahon’s reaction to the superstar’s last-minute demands:

“Here we go again [McMahon’s reaction]… here we go again. He [Warrior] couldn’t have a long match. He didn’t have the cardio for it. It would have been unsafe for anybody that we booked against Warrior to have him in a long match, because fatigue creates mistakes,” said Ross. [1:33:50-1:34:25]

WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard also spoke last year about Warrior’s demands. Prichard said the Hall of Famer’s entrance at WrestleMania 12 was “cool” but he hated the fact that he defeated Triple H in 96 seconds.

Jim Ross discusses The Ultimate Warrior’s unprofessionalism with Vince McMahon

Steve Fall @SteveFall



Warrior NO SELLS Triple H’s pedigree.



Hunter often wakes up in a cold sweat thinking about this moment. #Wrestlemania 12Warrior NO SELLS Triple H’s pedigree.Hunter often wakes up in a cold sweat thinking about this moment. #WWE #Wrestlemania 12Warrior NO SELLS Triple H’s pedigree.Hunter often wakes up in a cold sweat thinking about this moment. #WWE https://t.co/MwikIehESt

While most WWE Superstars try to build a good relationship with Vince McMahon, The Ultimate Warrior had no problem raising concerns with his former boss.

Jim Ross added that Warrior was often unprofessional while speaking to the WWE Chairman, especially on the day of WrestleMania 12:

“It can’t be smooth, it can’t be professional. There’s gonna be something. Something has gotta change to make Warrior happy. They could have shared those philosophical thoughts, Vince and Warrior, many times prior to that Sunday. And then boom, he [Warrior] gets you by the short hairs… that’s what my grandpa would say.” [1:34:33-1:34:59]

Triple H, known as Hunter Hearst Helmsley at the time, landed a Pedigree early on in the match, but Warrior quickly rose to his feet. The WrestleMania 6 main-eventer then performed his trademark moves, including a Gorilla Press Slam and Running Splash, to pick up a quick victory.

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Should Triple H vs. The Ultimate Warrior have lasted longer? Yes No 31 votes so far