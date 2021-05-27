Vince McMahon's three-word reaction after Natalya and Tamina's title win

Vince McMahon reacted to Natalya and Tamina’s recent WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship victory by simply saying, “We did it.”

Natalya and Tamina defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to win the titles on the May 14 episode of SmackDown. Excluding a short 24/7 Championship reign, Tamina had not previously won a title in her 4,000-day WWE career.

Speaking on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, Natalya said many WWE Superstars seek approval from Vince McMahon after their matches. She went on to reveal that she had a brief interaction with the WWE Chairman following her title win with Tamina:

“It’s like when your dad says you did a good job,” Natalya said. “You just feel so excited and happy and you feel like it’s more special to have him [Vince McMahon] say you did a good job than even winning the titles. He’s seen it all. He’s seen everything. Think about the thousands and thousands of matches that he’s seen and all the people that he’s worked with. When I came back, I talked to Vince. Literally, he said to me, ‘We did it... we did it.’”

Vince McMahon was not the only person to greet Natalya and Tamina after their title triumph. As the video above shows, the new Women’s Tag Team Champions received a standing ovation when they walked backstage following the match.

Natalya and Tamina’s journey to becoming Women’s Tag Team Champions

Natalya and Tamina competed on both nights of WrestleMania 37

Natalya and Tamina officially became tag team partners in February 2021. They won a five-team gauntlet match on the first night of WrestleMania 37 to become the number one contenders for the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

The WWE veterans lost against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on the second night of WrestleMania 37. However, they made up for the defeat a month later by defeating Jax and Baszler on SmackDown to win the titles.

Don’t get any ideas, Indi!!!!!

Champs vs Champs. Let’s do it!!!!!!

What do you say @CandiceLeRae and @TaminaSnuka? I’m free next Tuesday! https://t.co/FqqgORzSPj — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 27, 2021

Natalya also said in the interview that she and Tamina are willing to defend their titles against anyone in WWE. She is even prepared to face NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in a Champions vs. Champions match.

Please credit Oral Sessions and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.