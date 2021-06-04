"Vince loved it" - Released WWE Star reveals Vince McMahon's reaction to his recent work

Two days ago, WWE announced the release of a number of talents from their roster, including some major names like Braun Strowman and Aleister Black.

It took the wrestling world by surprise. Many fans and wrestlers are still trying to wrap their heads around what has happened.

Arguably the most surprising of the releases was Aleister Black's, who had recently returned to WWE TV and was getting a proper storyline for the first time in a while. He even made an appearance in the squared circle a little over a week ago when he cost Big E the Intercontinental Championship.

Aleister Black has since gone on to Twitch to reveal a great deal of information relating to his time in WWE. In his latest stream on Thea Trinidad's Twitch Channel, Aleister Black discussed the vignettes he had filmed for his return and what Vince McMahon thought of it:

"At the end of that [vignette], you'll see me putting on the mask and stuff like that. Vince loved it. Vince loved that whole vignette. [He] thought it was great. Writers loved it, creative loved it. Everybody thought like "Wow this is next level" because when I create characters, I spare no expenses"

You can see the vignette that Aleister is discussing in the Instagram post above. Black made a number of vignettes during his last few months at WWE which showed a lot of promise creatively.

The vignettes teased a new character for Black and as revealed recently, Black had detailed plans for this new version of him. He was finally getting a chance to depict the Dark Father story on TV before he was released.

Aleister Black's career in WWE

Before signing with WWE, Black garnered popularity on the independent wrestling circuit under the moniker Tommy End. When he signed with WWE in 2016, he showed up on NXT UK under the same name but he was soon repackaged as Aleister Black.

His time in NXT is arguably his best work for WWE. His feuds with Velveteen Dream, Andrade and Tommaso Ciampa are looked back upon fondly by the WWE Universe. He was a trusted main eventer in NXT, and he was even rewarded for his work with the NXT Championship.

In 2019, he was called up to the main roster but never got a proper push on either RAW or SmackDown. Things were just starting to look up for Black right before he was released.

What do you make of Aleister Black's release from WWE? Where would you like to see him End up next? Let us know in the comment section below!

