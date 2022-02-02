Nia Jax reveals Vince McMahon's reaction after telling him she's not going to get vaccinated

Nia Jax has opened up about her interaction with Vince McMahon after she told him she's not going to get vaccinated. The WWE Chairman informed her that she wouldn't be able to fulfill certain contractual duties if she wasn't vaccinated.

Following her release from the company last year, reports suggested that Nia Jax and a few others were let go from the company due to their vaccination stance.

In her most recent appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Jax said she stood her ground regarding certain things that made WWE unhappy, one of them being her stance on COVID-19 vaccination. She recalled a conversation she had with Vince McMahon about it and the WWE Chairman's reaction to it.

“I was choosing not to go and get the vaccine. And it was a personal choice, and I remember sitting down with Vince because the whole entire two years I was there we were tested every day. I never popped positive, I never caught COVID the whole time. And it was like ‘well kid, you’re not going to be able to fulfill some of your contractual duties.’ And I was like ‘well if that’s the case, then that’s the case.’ It’s a business and I understand you’ve got to run your business. But I made a decision for myself, and I stood by how I felt," said Jax. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Jax has no regrets about the decisions she made regarding vaccines and stated that she is not willing to be anybody's stooge.

WWE wanted to bring Nia Jax back for the 2022 Royal Rumble

On the same show, the former RAW Women's Champion revealed that WWE's John Laurinaitis contacted her regarding a return to the company for the Royal Rumble. Jax rejected the offer to enter the women's Royal Rumble match.

“I was like, ‘Oh, f*** no, I’m not coming back.’ He was like, ‘Oh, well, we’d like to offer you this.’ I said, ‘First of all, I already know I’m still under my 90 days. You’re still gonna be paying me anyways, so you’re not offering me anything. No, I’m not f***ing coming back," said Jax.

Mickie James and Sarah Logan, who were both released in the last two years by WWE, made a return to the company at the Royal Rumble in the women's Rumble match this year.

