Vince McMahon's reaction after Road Dogg called him out for being late to meeting

The Chairman Vince McMahon doesn't like being called out!

Road Dogg is a member of Degenartion-X and former tag-team Champion

Vince McMahon

6-time Tag-Team Champion 'Road Dogg' Jesse James is known to many as the loud-mouth member of D-X. However, the talented former Superstar has been a backstage agent with WWE for a long time and is currently working for NXT along with Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

While speaking to Corey Graves on After The Bell, Road Dogg stated an interesting story regarding an awkward comment he made to Vince McMahon during a conference call with The Chairman.

But the first creative conference call I was on with Vince, we waited a really long time for him to hop on the phone," Road Dogg revealed. "So I was at my daughter's softball game, and it took so long for him to get on. He finally hopped on. I wasn't in the room. I was on the phone and preoccupied, and he finally came in the room. (H/t: WrestlingInc)

Road Dogg further detailed how he reacted to Vince McMahon's comment soon after he joined the call:

And he goes, 'ha ha, right on time.' And I was like, 'yeah, right on time if you're three hours late.' Not a peep was made on the other end of my phone call, and I knew right then OK, I shouldn't have said that. I immediately regret saying that, but then I said, you know what I need to be there. I can't be on the phone for these calls. I need to be in the room.

Road Dogg also talked about his current role in the company, saying that he feels he is much better backstage than in front of the camera. He said that it is liberating to not have the stress of performing on your shoulders, while at the same time admitting that there is still a lot of pressure to ensure the smooth execution of the show.

Road Dogg on how it is very rewarding to write 2-hour long shows:

For me, like holy mackerel, to write a a weekly two-hour television show, so much harder than I ever imagined or I ever gave any of the writers credit for but so rewarding at the end of that two hours if it all came off as planned.