Vince McMahon’s reaction to Sasha Banks and Naomi's WWE Monday Night Raw exit - Reports 

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of last night's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw just as the show went on air.

According to a report by PWinsider Elite, the WWE Chairman was alerted to the fact that the two women had left the arena. It was then pitched to him that the Adam Pearce and Becky Lynch segments should be re-filmed.

The report went on to note that these segments were ordered to be filmed immediately and then aired later in the show. There was no mention of whether or not Vince McMahon was angry at the pair for leaving on short notice. It appears that he decided that the show would go on regardless. The main event would be Asuka vs. Becky Lynch for a chance at Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship.

Sasha Banks and Naomi are not the first stars to walk out of WWE

The Boss and Naomi's exit has been somewhat confusing, with WWE releasing a statement regarding their actions. The Women's Tag Team Champions are not the first stars to disagree with their booking and walk out. The likes of Neville, CM Punk, and even 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin have all walked out in the past, but there was no statement given on any of these occasions.

It's clear that the company is much bigger than any solo superstar and regardless of their actions, WWE had a show to put on.

Banks and Naomi are SmackDown superstars who can appear on any brand because of the Tag Team Championship loophole. This means that the two women could be part of the show on Friday night. Their potential appearance could be seen as a way to gage the severity of this the situation regarding the walk out.

Given that Banks and Naomi left the Women's Tag Team Championship behind ahead of their departure, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the titles.

