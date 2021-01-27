Vince McMahon's reaction when Shane McMahon quit WWE for more money

Bruce Prichard has revealed how Vince McMahon reacted when Shane McMahon quit working for WWE during his teenage years.

Before Shane McMahon began appearing as an on-screen character, he worked a minimum wage job in the WWE office. Vince McMahon’s son wanted a pay raise, so he approached the person who was in charge of bricklaying at the McMahon family home.

Speaking on his Something to Wrestle With podcast, Prichard recalled that Shane McMahon quit WWE to become a bricklayer. Vince McMahon responded by congratulating his son for wanting to earn more money.

“Well, Shane was like, ‘Well, f*** this!’ and Shane went to the guy that was in charge of the bricklaying, the masonry on Vince’s house, and said, ‘Hey, what do you pay?’ The guy paid, I don’t know, 10, 12 bucks an hour, which was more than he would have been making at the office, and he had overtime and all this other stuff. Shane was like, ‘Well, hey, this guy will give me this.’ Vince was like, ‘Congratulations, you’ve got a new job.’”

I’m lucky to have amazing kids like @shanemcmahon and @StephMcMahon. Happy Father’s Day to all those who cherish the gift of fatherhood. pic.twitter.com/JSFK1ZQx6m — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) June 21, 2020

Prichard said Shane McMahon wanted an increase in pay in order to work on his truck.

Shane McMahon’s WWE status

Shane McMahon has not wrestled since 2019

In October 2019, Shane McMahon’s on-screen character was forced to leave WWE after losing a ladder match against Kevin Owens. The former SmackDown Commissioner returned in August 2020 as the host of RAW Underground. However, the unique concept only lasted two months.

Bruce Prichard currently works as a WWE Executive Director. He also said during his latest podcast that he is unsure exactly what role Shane McMahon has in WWE these days.

