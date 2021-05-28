Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee reveal Vince McMahon's initial reaction to The IIconics

Vince McMahon is one of the few people in WWE that every superstar wants to get approval from. McMahon is the CEO of the company and to impress him is no easy feat. As such, if one did manage to complete such a task it would mean they were doing something right.

Unfortunately, this was not the case for The IIconics, Jessie McKay (FKA Billie Kay) and Cassie Lee (FKA Peyton Royce). The duo managed to impress Vince McMahon, but were unable to get through to WWE Creative.

The duo discussed their time in WWE on Busted Open Radio, where they spoke to Dave LeGreca and Bubba Ray Dudley. It was here that they revealed what Vince McMahon's initial reaction was to their main roster debut.

McMahon really loved their promo skills and suggested giving them a microphone every week.

"To be honest with you I feel like creative never really understood us. When we first came in, Vince really loved our first promo and he was like, "Give them a microphone every week," which, thank the lord, becuase not many people get that opportunity and that's like such a good way for the audience to get to know you and understand who you are. So I know Vince enjoyed it, but I just don't think creative understood it." said Cassie Lee (FKA Peyton Royce)

"I don't have any answers and I don't think I'm gonna get any answers."@JessicaMcKay & @CassieLee discuss the moment they knew the WWE was letting them go...@davidlagreca1 @bullyray5150 pic.twitter.com/lTgCJnxzz9 — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) May 27, 2021

It is a bit surprising that WWE Creative chose to break up The IIconics, despite the fact that Vince McMahon was a fan. Who knows how their careers would have panned out if they hadn't been split.

Vince McMahon can make or break WWE careers

There is no denying the power and sway Vince McMahon holds when it comes to making major decisions that can affect the entire WWE roster. WWE Legend Jim Ross claims McMahon can "make you or break you".

Ross recently spoke to Kevin Kellam in an exclusive interview where he discussed what it was like working with Vince. You can watch the full interview in the video below:

The AEW commentator also shared some of the advice he gave new WWE employees back when he used to work for the company.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon's initial reaction to The IIconics? Do you think that The IIconics should never have broken up in the first place? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.