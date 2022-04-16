"Don't you ever do that again" - Vince McMahon's furious reaction after WWE Hall of Famer went over his allocated time

Bully Ray, known as Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE, recently recalled how Vince McMahon once confronted him after a match that ran longer than planned.

The Dudley Boyz faced Right to Censor in a SmackDown bout at Madison Square Garden in the early 2000s. The match ran five minutes over its allocated time, causing problems for other performers later in the night.

Speaking on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show, Bully Ray said the two teams “blew the roof off” the famous arena. He also revealed that the WWE Chairman was waiting for him as soon as he returned backstage:

“I don’t even get one foot through the curtain and he’s right here, Steve [face to face], he’s right here, and he says, ‘If you ever go over on my live TV again, it better be as good as that,’ and he walked away. You wanna talk about a double-edged sword, meaning, ‘Don’t you ever do that again.’ That’s Vince telling you to your face,” stated Ray.

Austin responded by saying that while McMahon may have reacted aggressively, he also gave Bully Ray the “ultimate compliment.” The Texas Rattlesnake added that superstars must “knock it out of the park” if they ever go against instructions and exceed their allocated time.

What else did Bully Ray say about Vince McMahon?

Bully Ray told several stories about his interactions with Vince McMahon, including details from their first meeting in 1999.

The nine-time WWE Tag Team Champion warned his new boss that he refused to sign autographs and take pictures due to his heel status. McMahon laughed at the former ECW star and told him he needed to interact with fans in WWE.

Bully Ray also said that he asked for a push during his first conversation with McMahon. Once again, the WWE Chairman dismissed the superstar’s request and told him there is “no such thing as a push.”

