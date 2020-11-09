Vince McMahon and The Undertaker's relationship is no secret to the WWE Universe. On The Deadman's docuseries that aired on the WWE Network, The Undertaker announced his retirement from WWE but said that if Vince McMahon needed him back in an emergency, he would be ready.

Vince McMahon's plan to bring back The Undertaker's Deadman character at WrestleMania XX

In the most recent WWE documentary, The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer, The Undertaker said that Vince McMahon wanted to bring back The Deadman character at WrestleMania XX. Taker wasn't on board with the plan initially, but once he agreed, it was his idea to bring back Paul Bearer.

Paul Bearer was an iconic manager in front of and behind the curtain and was a great friend and great person in my life. I hope this shows just a portion of the man he was and the role he played in helping make The Undertaker so successful. #TheMortician @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/UdeWpixOVj — Undertaker (@undertaker) November 8, 2020

Six months ahead of WrestleMania XX, the WWE contacted Paul Bearer, but Bearer refused to answer any calls as he had put on 525 lbs due to beind depressed after his wife's passing. Jim Ross had sent out an email to Bearer asking him if he had any interest in returning to the WWE. Bearer responded to Ross' mail by saying that he really wanted to make a return but couldn't do so given his weight gain and health concerns.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon assessed the situation and decided to save Paul Bearer first and worry about everything else later. The WWE signed Bearer to a new contract and paid him a bonus that took care of the gastric bypass surgery that was required.

Vince McMahon's gesture helped Paul Bearer shed off the extra pounds and make his return on the road to WrestleMania XX. At WrestleMania XX, The Undertaker brought back his Deadman persona and defeated Kane after the latter had buried the former at Survivor Series earlier that year.

WWE just sent out a press release saying Undertaker’s “Final Farewell” will take place at Survivor Series on November 22. pic.twitter.com/Wl85VfPLV6 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 6, 2020

The Undertaker is now scheduled to make an appearance at Survivor Series for a final farewell from the WWE Universe.