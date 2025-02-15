Vince McMahon's shocking habit; wrestling legend recalls how he punished former WWE Champion for sleeping (Exclusive)

  • home icon
By Prityush Haldar
Modified Feb 15, 2025 07:04 GMT
Vince McMahon is the former WWE Chairman and CEO
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke about some of Vince McMahon's quirks. He specifically referred to how the former WWE boss hated sleeping.

McMahon was the force behind making WWE a global sports entertainment juggernaut. After he bought the company from his father, the former CEO went on a nationwide expansion plan that led to the demolition of the territory system. Following that, he embarked on a mission of global outreach, making the Stamford-based promotion a household name.

This week on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, former SmackDown General Manager and legend Teddy Long mentioned how WWE announcer Michael Cole warned him never to doze off in front of McMahon. He recalled a time when wrestling legend and former WWE Champion Big Show was sleeping in a water bed after a long international flight. He stated when Vince McMahon saw the star sleeping, he stuck a hole in the water bed and let the water out.

"I was on Vince's plane and Michael Cole sat right next to me and he told me, do not go to sleep on this plane unless Vince goes to sleep. One time they went overseas, and they went with Big Show and Big Show went to sleep after he took this water bed off the plane. They put it wherever they landed, they put it somewhere, and Big Show got on the water bed and went to sleep. When Vince came by, seen him, stuck a hole in it and let all the water out." [From 3:03 onwards]
Vince McMahon's quirks are well-documented by several WWE stars and veterans.

It will be interesting to see if McMahon returns to the entertainment business anytime soon.

Edited by Debottam Saha
