Vince McMahon's successor spotted ringside interacting with Kevin Owens at the 2024 Royal Rumble

Kevin Owens was spotted at ringside having a very brief interaction with Vince McMahon's successor. This man went from being labeled controversial to now being praised as the hero that WWE needs.

Kevin Owens had a decent match against Logan Paul that was unfortunately affected by its placement in the middle of the card. However, during a brawl at ringside, The Prizefighter was spotted interacting momentarily with WWE President Nick Khan.

Nick Khan did not look pretty impressed, and the WWE on TNT Sports' official X/Twitter account seemingly took a bit of a shot at AEW President Tony Khan.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

As we mentioned, Nick Khan went from being villainized to being labeled a hero in light of recent events. He was a Vince McMahon hire who was blamed by many fans for the mass release of WWE Superstars in 2020 and 2021.

Despite stating that Mr. McMahon was the one who made the final decisions, Nick Khan was still fine with taking the blame. However, his expertise in negotiating broadcast deals has led to him becoming WWE's most important hire in the 21st century.

Expand Tweet

Khan was also seen interacting with fans on SmackDown before the 2024 Royal Rumble, moments before he put out a statement revealing that Vince McMahon was done with WWE and TKO Group Holdings.

Did you enjoy Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens? Sound off in the comments section below!

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.