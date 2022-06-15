"I would have died in 1999" - Vince McMahon once saved the life of former WWE Intercontinental Champion

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion William Regal recently recalled the time when Vince McMahon saved his life.

The 54-year-old has proven his dominance in the ring during his prime years working for WCW and WWE. Recently, Regal has been on a roll since his return to professional wrestling with AEW, where he is working with Blackpool Combat Club.

William Regal had one of the longest tenures in WWE before being let go by the company in 2022. On a recent episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast, Regal recalled working for Vince McMahon and how the WWE chairman once saved his life:

“I would have died in 1999, so I owe my life. When I had my neck surgery, he might not have even known, but it was his company that paid for me to get the best surgeon, the only surgeon in the world, who could do the surgery that I needed.” [H/T - Wrestling News]

It's safe to say that things worked in Regal's favor as he had a successful surgery. He went on to win more championships with Tajiri and Eugene and won the King of the Ring and Intercontinental Championship.

William Regal talks about his relationship with Vince McMahon

There are several wrestlers who have worked with Vince McMahon over the years. Some have shared fun stories while others were terrified of working around him. Regal was one such talent who worked with Vince McMahon for over two decades.

Be it King Regal or Kiss My A*ss member, Regal knows a thing or two about working with McMahon. In the same episode, William Regal spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon:

“I’ve always known he’s my boss, so I’ve never got too friendly with him because I knew, and which had happened, and it still doesn’t change my view of him, that one day, he may want to fire me. I’ve had an incredible, always polite, great, working relationship with him. I’ve been very easy to work with as far as not bothering like, ‘What do you want?, yes, thank you’, and I went on. That was my attitude by the time I got to the WWE. I was very happy.” [H/T - Wrestling News]

It is safe to say Regal enjoyed the two decades he worked with WWE and later worked with Triple H to run NXT. It would have been interesting to see Regal run NXT 2.0 as the general manager.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far