Jim Ross claims Vince McMahon saw himself in legendary WWE Superstar

According to former WWE commentator Jim Ross, Vince McMahon saw his younger self in Shawn Michaels during HBK's title run in the late 1990s.

HBK and McMahon have worked together for over 30 years, from Michaels' difficult behavior during The Attitude Era to joining creative forces as management of NXT 2.0, the two have been a duo in every facet of the wrestling business.

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross looked back on the classic episode of RAW in 1997 when Michaels gave the infamous promo about losing his smile as he relinquished the WWF Championship to McMahon.

JR revealed what most of the talent backstage were thinking whilst Vince and Michaels were in the ring during the segment:

“It’s a work, he’s trying to get something, he’s manipulating the old man because he knows Vince loves him. Vince sees himself as a young Vince in Shawn, all of those things.” (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Ross also spoke of how many individuals within WWE were concerned about what Michaels was going to say during the promo, considering his notorious attitude at the time:

“A lot of stories floating around and how is this going to come off. Some guys were concerned that Shawn was going to have a live mic and he might say some things that are off-script. It was an interesting day of trying to get through that day and come out of the other side.” (H/T Wrestling Inc)

On This Day in WWE @OTD_in_WWE



"I've lost a lot of things and one of the things I've lost is my smile" #OnThisDayInWWE 25 years ago on Raw, @ShawnMichaels delivered one of the WWE's most famous ever promos, as he handed back his WWF Title and revealed he may not be back in the ring:"I've lost a lot of things and one of the things I've lost is my smile" #OnThisDayInWWE 25 years ago on Raw, @ShawnMichaels delivered one of the WWE's most famous ever promos, as he handed back his WWF Title and revealed he may not be back in the ring:"I've lost a lot of things and one of the things I've lost is my smile" https://t.co/XFkBiTT6nj

HBK's 'losing his smile' promo is one of the most iconic in WWE history.

Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon have great respect for each other

Macho Beard™ @Machobeard4life Vince McMahon favorite wrestler of ALL TIME was and is Shawn Michaels.



JR ; "Vince loved him. It's proven. We paid Shawn $750,000 a year for about four years to do nothing because he was Vince's guy''



And that was in 1997.



No one EVER got free money from Vince except Shawn. Vince McMahon favorite wrestler of ALL TIME was and is Shawn Michaels. JR ; "Vince loved him. It's proven. We paid Shawn $750,000 a year for about four years to do nothing because he was Vince's guy''And that was in 1997.No one EVER got free money from Vince except Shawn. https://t.co/kcDH0m35jG

Despite their up-and-down history, there's no doubt that Michaels and McMahon have immense respect for each other.

In an interview with The Miami Herald in 2012, Michaels spoke of how he and Vince got past their egos and realized what's best for WWE:

"Vince McMahon, the guy I argued with more than anybody, understood it. He understood that it wasn't unprofessionalism or ego that was driving all that. It was a desire and a passion to be the guy and to be the absolute very best that I could be." (H/T 411 Mania)

With a stellar list of moments and stories to share, Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon are, without a doubt, two of the most legendary names in the history of professional wrestling.

