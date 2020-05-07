Vince McMahon sends a message to Kevin Owens on Twitter

Kevin Owens and Vince McMahon.

It's Kevin Owens' birthday today and Vince McMahon took to Twitter to wish The Prizefighter with a very thoughtful tweet. The WWE CEO labeled Owens as a fighter, a father, and an inspiration in his distinct way.

McMahon wrote: "He's a fighter, a father, and an inspiration in his own unique way. Happy Birthday, @FightOwensFight!"

You can check out the tweet below:

He’s a fighter, a father, and an inspiration in his own unique way. Happy Birthday, @FightOwensFight! pic.twitter.com/zWecuzehmB — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 7, 2020

Vince McMahon's Twitter handle is mostly made up of birthday wishes. The WWE boss - or whoever manages his account - never misses the opportunity to send a message to the top Superstars who celebrate their birthdays.

Kevin Owens' career and run-ins with Vince McMahon

Kevin Owens is now 36 years old and the former Universal Champion has certainly come a long way since his humble beginnings on the independent circuit. KO has been wrestling since 2000 and after toiling away for 14 years, he was finally signed up by the WWE in 2014.

Owens has proved that he belongs at the big stage as he has been in the main event scene and has held various prestigious titles during his tenure in the company. Owens never really fit the requirements of what a 'Vince McMahon guy' looked like, however, he was given the opportunities to showcase his talent and it's safe to say that he hasn't disappointed.

If you'd remember, Vince McMahon let Kevin Owens take him out with a headbutt, superkick and a frog splash in 2017 during their feud and that says everything you need to know about their off-screen relationship.

Vince McMahon and the WWE management have faith in KO and the outcome has been heartening to witness. We at Sportskeeda would like to wish Kevin Owens a very happy birthday.

