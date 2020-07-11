Vince McMahon sends an inspiring message on his mother's 100th birthday

Vince McMahon celebrated his mother's 100th birthday with an inspiring message.

The WWE Chairman took to Twitter and dedicated a message to his mother.

Vince McMahon

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to his official Twitter handle in order to share and shared an inspiring message on his mother's 100 birthday. The WWE Chairman's matriarch, Vicky Askew is celebrating her 100th birthday and in order to show his respect towards his mother, Vince McMahon wrote on Twitter that he hopes to have genetics similar to her.

Here is the message shared by Vince McMahon on Twitter:

Happy 100th birthday to my mom! I hope I have her genetics :) — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 11, 2020

In 2014, Vince McMahon's mother, Vicky Askew was interviewed by WJAC-TV, who ran a story on her and portrayed how active she was even six years ago, as she was spotted playing tennis.

Grateful for the lessons taught to me by my father, who would have been 106 years old today. Happy birthday, Pop. pic.twitter.com/DKo5wXPXiU — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 6, 2020

You can check it out below:

Vince McMahon in the WWE

Vince McMahon is the Chairman of WWE and over the years, The Boss has been appearing on WWE programming, as well. Matter of fact, over the recent few years, Mr. McMahon has been a vital part of major storylines involving Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and co.

However, the most memorable feud that Vince McMahon has been a part of in WWE has to be his rivalry against 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. During the Attitude Era, Austin was arguably the biggest star in WWF and his adversary was Vince McMahon, who eventually evolved into the Mr. McMahon character with help from his heel faction The Corporation, a group that consisted of The Rock, Shane McMahon, Big Boss Man, and co.

Vince McMahon recently also made an appearance on SmackDown when he interrupted Triple H and Shawn Michaels during The Game's 25th Anniversary celebration and delivered one of the most hilarious segments of the year even with no audience in the building. Even after all these years, Vince McMahon proved that his sense of humor is still the same and we hope it stays that way.