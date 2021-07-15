Vince McMahon sends a special message to fans

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had a special message for fans in his latest tweet.

The ThunderDome Era has finally come to an end, as WWE is set to welcome fans to the arena in the upcoming edition of SmackDown. This will be the company's first weekly show in more than a year with a large live crowd.

SmackDown is looming closer, and Vince McMahon himself took to Twitter to share a special video for the WWE Universe.

Vince McMahon welcomes the WWE Universe back

The WWE Chairman had the following to say in his recent tweet:

"For over a year and a half, we have waited. This weekend, we once again welcome the @WWE Universe back! #SmackDown #MITB #WWERaw"

For over a year and a half, we have waited. This weekend, we once again welcome the @WWE Universe back! #SmackDown #MITB #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Q1GGhLhqRD — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 15, 2021

The last time any weekly WWE show featured a huge live audience was way back on March 9, 2020. Following that edition of WWE RAW, the company shifted its weekly shows and pay-per-views to the Performance Center. WWE ThunderDome later replaced the Performance Center. It brought some spark back to the company's events, but many fans were still clamoring for the audience-packed shows to come back.

Here's how Vince McMahon reportedly felt about the ThunderDome concept:

“Vince feels like the worst is over and he feels that the company can get back to where things were before the virus came along. He has been in a great mood ever since they locked in the contract with Amway [Center].”

“Vince thinks it might take a few weeks to get back the fans that we lost but when they realize we are out of the Performance Center and they see how cool the shows look, they will be back. He thinks the numbers can get back to where they were in February and early March.”

SmackDown's upcoming episode will certainly be a sight to behold. Here's hoping that the return of a live audience leads to better shows in the near future.

Edited by Kartik Arry