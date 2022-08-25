Vince McMahon sent a "personal message" to Roman Reigns after WWE retirement

Roman Reigns has revealed that Vince McMahon sent him a personal message after the latter announced his retirement from WWE.

Vince McMahon's retirement was quite possibly the biggest pro-wrestling story in years. No one in their wildest dreams ever thought McMahon would retire from the business. However, he took to Twitter to announce his departure from the promotion on July 22, 2022.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently had a chat with Sports Illustrated. During the conversation, The Tribal Chief opened up about McMahon's retirement and his initial reaction to the same. Check out his full comments below:

"You know, it was just hard to believe because I think, along with anyone who's followed this business or been in this business, Vince is gonna be running this. I'm going to be long gone and I'll be 20 years retired and Vince is still running the show."

He further described his response to the surprising development:

"So I think that was just, 'Okay, we'll see in six months or something like that', was kind of the mindset that I initially took. Then we received the talent relations text message, and then obviously a personal message from him and we talked a little bit," Reigns said. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Roman Reigns has been WWE's biggest asset for a long time now

The Shield made its WWE main roster debut in late 2012, almost ten years ago. About two years later, the faction imploded due to Seth Rollins' betrayal, and all three members went their separate ways.

Vince McMahon was seemingly high on Reigns from day one, and the latter was the one to get the biggest push out of the three Shield members. He went on to headline WrestleMania for four consecutive years. Meanwhile, he's one of only two men to have beaten The Undertaker at The Show of Shows.

The promotion was apparently hell-bent on pushing Reigns to the moon, despite some sections of the WWE Universe not being thrilled with his booking. Most of them clamored for him to turn heel, which finally happened at SummerSlam 2020.

Since then, Roman Reigns has been WWE's biggest heel and is doing the best work of his career. McMahon is no longer at the helm, but it's safe to assume that Reigns will thrive under Triple H's creative vision as well.

