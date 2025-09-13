Vince McMahon shockingly mentioned during controversial WWE announcement

Vince McMahon's name was shockingly mentioned at a recent WWE announcement. On Friday, WWE CCO Triple H made the historic announcement that WrestleMania 43 will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This will mark the first time the Stamford-based promotion's biggest event will be taken outside North America.
This news has been received with backlash from fans online. There were also chants of "You sold out" directed at WWE during the AAA Worlds Collide event as a graphic of the announcement was aired.
Many WWE stars from the past and present joined Triple H for the announcement in Las Vegas, along with Turki Alalshikh, the Chairman of the Saudi Arabia General Entertainment Authority.
Speaking to the media, Alalshikh explained the significance of WWE's partnership with Saudi Arabia and brought up how it started, mentioning Vince McMahon.
“First of all, I want to thank the Crown Prince, who supported us, GEA. Without him, we can not do anything, and with his support, especially also for WWE, this will happen in our country. Before eight years ago, I meet my father, Vince McMahon, and Triple H, in my home when I was the Minister of Sport in my country, and I say to them, ‘Let’s go and have change into the future doing big project together.’ I hope now we deliver some of what we say,” he said.
He then mentioned how WWE President Nick Khan is carrying the legacy of Vince McMahon.
"Couple of years [ago], my close friend, Nick Khan, became the President of WWE. Now, we are saying to him that ‘you are continuing the legacy of Vince McMahon, and you delivered for us a very big project, and very big surprise will come in this year and next year,’" he added.
WWE has refrained from mentioning Vince McMahon frequently ever since he was named in the Janel Grant lawsuit last year.
Vince McMahon spearheaded WWE's involvement with Saudi Arabia
WWE's long-term partnership with Saudi Arabia began under Vince McMahon in 2018 with the Greatest Royal Rumble event. This was the first in a 10-year multi-platform deal between WWE and the Saudi General Sports Authority.
A year later, WWE would expand this partnership with the General Entertainment Authority, and with Riyadh Season, they brought the first Crown Jewel event to the Gulf Nation.
The partnership has only strengthened in recent years, with Night of Champions held in Saudi Arabia this year and next year's Royal Rumble also scheduled in Riyadh. The addition of WrestleMania 43 to WWE's Saudi calendar is perhaps the biggest step yet in this association.
