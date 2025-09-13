Vince McMahon shockingly mentioned during controversial WWE announcement

Vince McMahon's name was shockingly mentioned at a recent WWE announcement. On Friday, WWE CCO Triple H made the historic announcement that WrestleMania 43 will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This will mark the first time the Stamford-based promotion's biggest event will be taken outside North America.

Ad

This news has been received with backlash from fans online. There were also chants of "You sold out" directed at WWE during the AAA Worlds Collide event as a graphic of the announcement was aired.

Many WWE stars from the past and present joined Triple H for the announcement in Las Vegas, along with Turki Alalshikh, the Chairman of the Saudi Arabia General Entertainment Authority.

Speaking to the media, Alalshikh explained the significance of WWE's partnership with Saudi Arabia and brought up how it started, mentioning Vince McMahon.

Ad

Trending

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

“First of all, I want to thank the Crown Prince, who supported us, GEA. Without him, we can not do anything, and with his support, especially also for WWE, this will happen in our country. Before eight years ago, I meet my father, Vince McMahon, and Triple H, in my home when I was the Minister of Sport in my country, and I say to them, ‘Let’s go and have change into the future doing big project together.’ I hope now we deliver some of what we say,” he said.

Ad

He then mentioned how WWE President Nick Khan is carrying the legacy of Vince McMahon.

"Couple of years [ago], my close friend, Nick Khan, became the President of WWE. Now, we are saying to him that ‘you are continuing the legacy of Vince McMahon, and you delivered for us a very big project, and very big surprise will come in this year and next year,’" he added.

Ad

You can watch the video below:

Ad

WWE has refrained from mentioning Vince McMahon frequently ever since he was named in the Janel Grant lawsuit last year.

Vince McMahon spearheaded WWE's involvement with Saudi Arabia

WWE's long-term partnership with Saudi Arabia began under Vince McMahon in 2018 with the Greatest Royal Rumble event. This was the first in a 10-year multi-platform deal between WWE and the Saudi General Sports Authority.

A year later, WWE would expand this partnership with the General Entertainment Authority, and with Riyadh Season, they brought the first Crown Jewel event to the Gulf Nation.

Ad

The partnership has only strengthened in recent years, with Night of Champions held in Saudi Arabia this year and next year's Royal Rumble also scheduled in Riyadh. The addition of WrestleMania 43 to WWE's Saudi calendar is perhaps the biggest step yet in this association.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE on YouTube and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!