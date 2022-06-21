Vince McMahon shocks fans with surprise appearance on RAW

Former CEO of WWE Vince McMahon made a surprise appearance on the latest edition of RAW.

McMahon came under fire last week after a report from The Wall Street Journal highlighted that he paid a former WWE paralegal $3 million in 2019 to hush up an affair. The former employee was stated to have signed an NDA to prevent the affair from becoming public knowledge.

Vince McMahon stated that the red brand has been on the air for nearly three decades, out of which "the greatest WWE Superstar of all time," John Cena, played a crucial role for 20 years. McMahon thanked fans for making the show the longest-running show in television history.

WWE @WWE #WWERaw has been on the air for almost 30 years. 20 of those years have been dominated by the greatest @WWE Superstar of all time. And that man makes his return to #WWERaw next week ... @JohnCena !" - Mr. McMahon "#WWERaw has been on the air for almost 30 years. 20 of those years have been dominated by the greatest @WWE Superstar of all time. And that man makes his return to #WWERaw next week ... @JohnCena!" - Mr. McMahon https://t.co/XURzJ7z18j

Additionally, he went on to hype The Cenation Leader's return to RAW next week to celebrate his two-decade anniversary with the company. Cena last appeared for the company in September of last year.

Vince McMahon recently stepped back from his role as CEO of the company. WWE also announced that Stephanie McMahon will be at the helm of the company while the investigations are underway. However, Mr. McMahon will remain in control of the company's creative direction.

