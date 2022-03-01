WWE Superstar on Donald Trump slapping Vince McMahon

Current WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley recently looked back at the classic 2007 feud between Vince McMahon and Donald Trump.

Billed as 'The Battle of the Billionaires', both McMahon and Trump enlisted the aid of two superstars to do their fight for them at WrestleMania 23 in Detroit. Lashley was relatively new to the wrestling business when he faced off against the Samoan Bulldozer, Umaga.

In a recent interview with Kenny McIntosh of Inside the Ropes, the two-time WWE Champion spoke of an incident between the two billionaires at a press conference leading up to WrestleMania, where Trump would slap McMahon.

“None of that was planned. That’s the way it goes man, you’ve got to understand some people get it. And those guys knew what the business was about, and how to sell a match, and everything just went crazy. I was just acting, reacting to the situation. We have so much chaos and craziness going on, so you’ve just got to react how you would normally react and that’s what I was doing.” said Bobby H/T Inside The Ropes

Kenny McIntosh 🏳️‍🌈 @KennyMcITR One of the most fun live experiences at a #WrestleMania was the Battle Of The Billionaires. Trump vs McMahon. Two young guys getting the rub. Stone Cold as the ref. It was great. The Donald rugby tackling Vince, the awful stunner, Vince’s head shaved. Mania at it’s best! One of the most fun live experiences at a #WrestleMania was the Battle Of The Billionaires. Trump vs McMahon. Two young guys getting the rub. Stone Cold as the ref. It was great. The Donald rugby tackling Vince, the awful stunner, Vince’s head shaved. Mania at it’s best! https://t.co/TSeILa9ai1

The battle of the billionaires was one of the most entertaining Mania moments in history.

Bobby Lashley enjoyed working with a mastermind like Vince McMahon

At the time of the match, Lashley had only just burst onto the WWE scene and felt very green and unpolished as a sports entertainer.

Continuing his conversation with Kenny McIntosh, Bobby Lashley stated how amazing it was to work with WWE legends like Vince McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin so early on in his career

“It was super, man. At that time, we were doing so much travel around wrestling, so many matches, that it was just natural. It felt really comfortable. Everybody in that match had great minds. Stone Cold—mastermind. Donald Trump, I mean, mastermind. Vince McMahon—mastermind. Shane—mastermind. Umaga—mastermind in this business." Lashley added: “So, for me being a little green, at least greener than everybody there, it felt really comfortable. Everything about it was cool to me.” H/T Inside The Ropes

Although it took some time, Bobby Lashley would eventually climb the ranks in WWE and reach the mountain top in 2021 winning his first of multiple WWE Championships.

Edited by Pratik Singh