Vince McMahon is reportedly set to speak to talent before WWE SmackDown

Vince McMahon is reportedly set to speak to the WWE talent before tonight's SmackDown.

A few days ago, allegations of Vince McMahon's misconduct were reported. The company is currently investigating McMahon and John Laurinaitis, who allegedly paid the employee and signed an NDA. The employee received a raise in her pay for being in a relationship with McMahon.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), it was reported that Mr. McMahon is expected to speak with the talent backstage before tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Vince is also set to appear on the show and portray his on-screen persona. It has not been confirmed whether he will address the issues on tonight's show.

WWE @WWE Mr. McMahon will appear on SmackDown tonight at 8 PM ET live on FOX. Mr. McMahon will appear on SmackDown tonight at 8 PM ET live on FOX. https://t.co/6XEEDwR0Hy

It will be interesting to hear what McMahon has to say about the ongoing situation. It is a developing story and Sportskeeda will keep you updated as the story progresses.

Vince McMahon stepped down as the CEO of WWE

The landscape of World Wrestling Entertainment has shifted as Vince McMahon voluntarily decided to step down from his position as the CEO of the company. Following the recent news, Stephanie McMahon was announced as the interim CEO and Chairwoman of the company.

A huge update on the investigation has now come out via WWE's Board of Directors. As per WWE's corporate website, McMahon has stepped down from his position as WWE CEO and Chairman. His daughter Stephanie McMahon has been named CEO and Interim Chairwoman. Check out the statement below:

"WWE and the Board of Directors today announced that a Special Committee of the Board is conducting an investigation into alleged misconduct by its Chairman and CEO Vincent McMahon and John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations, and that, effective immediately, McMahon has voluntarily stepped back from his responsibilities as CEO and Chairman of the Board until the conclusion of the investigation. McMahon will retain his role and responsibilities related to WWE’s creative content during this period and remains committed to cooperating with the review underway. The Special Committee has appointed Stephanie McMahon to serve as interim CEO and interim Chairwoman." [via the corporate WWE website]

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon

corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. corporate.wwe.com/investors/news…

However, McMahon is still going to fulfill his duties and look beyond the creative direction of the company. It will be interesting to see the new changes in the regime. The story is currently progressing as we speak and Sportskeeda will keep you posted.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far