Vince McMahon not speaking with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon; "very upset right now," claims WWE veteran 

A major claim has been made about the relationship between Vince McMahon and Triple H & Stephanie McMahon. According to former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman, McMahon isn't on speaking terms with his son-in-law and daughter.

It's been quite a while since fans last saw McMahon on WWE TV. His controversial exit from the company marked the end of an era in pro wrestling, and many fans believe he may never appear on WWE TV again.

On the latest edition of Behind The Turnbuckle, former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman made quite a bold claim. As per Coach, Vince McMahon isn't speaking with Stephanie and Triple H.

“So I also got some other information concerning Vince, and he’s not happy with what’s going on in WWE right now, as you can imagine. Remember at WrestleMania when Triple H and Stephanie brought everyone out front to show who’s running things? Well, apparently Vince hasn’t spoken to either of them since the board vote, when they had to decide whether to keep him or send him out, and he won’t speak to them. They both voted no. It feels to me like Shane, who’s sided with Vince on several occasions, might be the only one he’s still close with. And we all know Vince’s history with Triple H… he despises him. Vince was once quoted saying there’s one too many McMahons in the kitchen, referring to Triple H." [H/T WWF Old School]

Vince McMahon is "very upset," as per Jonathan Coachman

Coach further said McMahon is quite upset, but also happy at the same time, over the "chaos" within WWE right now. Coach then presented the possibility of McMahon deciding to buy WWE back from TKO and reclaiming what once was his company.

Coach's claim is bound to generate massive buzz among the WWE Universe. A lot of fans won't be happy with his bold statement in regards to Stephanie McMahon and Triple H's relationship with Vince McMahon.

