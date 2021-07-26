Vince McMahon set to be the subject of an upcoming scripted series; WWE partners with Blumhouse TV

Vince McMahon is the biggest name in professional wrestling. Despite being a polarizing figure, Vince McMahon remains the most influential individual of all time when it comes to the wrestling industry. He has been in control of the WWE since 1982 and even today, has a tight grip on the operations of the promotion at 75 years of age.

During his time as chairman of the company, Vince McMahon has been at the center of countless newsworthy incidents that have changed the course of this industry. One of those incidents is remembered as 'The Steroid Trial'.

WWE has now partnered with Blumhouse to develop an upcoming scripted show with Vince McMahon and the steroid trial as its focus. The show is titled 'The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon'.

.@WWE and @blumhouse are partnering to develop a limited scripted series called The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon. The series will be the first-ever scripted dramatic portrayal of a chapter in WWE’s history. @THR https://t.co/l16cJK6Iu1 — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) July 26, 2021

Kevin Dunn will be one of the executive producers for the show alongside McMahon, Jason Blumm, Chris McUmber and Jeremy Gold. Dunn had the following to say about the project:

"Jason, Chris and their team at Blumhouse create amazing work and we look forward to delivering an inside look into one of the most pivotal moments in our company’s history."

This will be the first scripted, dramatic portrayal of Vince McMahon in a TV drama series and will depict the events that took place during the trial. As of now, a premiere date hasn't been provided but the show is currently in the works.

United States v. Vince McMahon

Vince and Linda McMahon

In 1993, McMahon was indicted for allegedly distributing and conspiring to distribute anabolic steroids to WWE wrestlers. During the trial, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was the prosecution's main witness and he testified that he was never asked to take, nor provided, any anabolic steroids by Vince McMahon.

11 other wrestlers in total testified and in the end, it was clear to the jury that McMahon wasn't guilty. McMahon was acquitted of the charges in Federal District Court. He was pronounced not guilty unanimously by the jury on July 23, 1994.

What do you make of this upcoming scripted show and WWE's partnership with Blumhouse? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Check out all the latest WWE superstar interviews every week on Sportskeeda Wrestling Youtube.

Edited by Jack Cunningham