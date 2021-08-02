Vince McMahon was "super cool" with former WWE star repeatedly asking to leave

WWE legend The Godfather has opened up about the unique relationship he had with Vince McMahon during his time working for the WWE Chairman.

While the majority of WWE stars dedicate their entire work life to the company, that was not the case for The Godfather. The 60-year-old, who had three full-time spells with WWE between 1992 and 2002, was also involved in the strip club business.

Speaking on the Such Good Shoot podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer said McMahon understood that he viewed wrestling as his second job. He added that the WWE boss was “super cool” about him leaving the company when he felt like he was not having fun.

“Vince was always, and he still is, cool with me,” The Godfather said. “Because I was walking out on contracts, but he knew I wasn’t going to go wrestle for somebody else, so he wasn’t really worried about it. Vince has always been super cool with me and, to this day, he’s still super cool with me. I’m still under a Legends Contract. There’s not many people left on the Legends Contract, and I’ve been on one since 2003.”

The Godfather, real name Charles Wright, initially made his name in WWE working as the Papa Shango character. He also performed as Sir Charles, Kama Mustafa and The Goodfather, but he is best known for his run as The Godfather.

The Godfather on his conversations with Vince McMahon

The Godfather joined Vince McMahon's WWE Hall of Fame in 2016

While some WWE stars are motivated by money, The Godfather only cared about having a good time when he appeared in WWE.

He explained that Vince McMahon respected his approach to the business, which is why he was happy to let him leave whenever he wanted.

“It was more fun,” The Godfather said. “When I wasn’t having fun, I would leave. It wasn’t about the money. When I wasn’t having fun and not making money, I would leave quicker. I’m serious, I would go to Vince and say, ‘Vince…’ because Vince knew my story. I’m like, ‘Vince, I gotta go, man, this ain’t happening no more.’”

The Godfather is close friends with The Undertaker in real life. He added that the recently retired WWE legend often called and convinced him to return whenever he took a break from Vince McMahon's company.

Please credit Such Good Shoot and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated!

Edited by Arvind Sriram