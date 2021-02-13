"Vince McMahon talked to me about it" - Kurt Angle reveals what he was told to change

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has spoken about how Vince McMahon told him to slow down at the start of his career. Angle revealed that the likes of The Undertaker, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Triple H also gave him this advice.

Kurt Angle made the switch to pro wrestling in 1998 and almost instantly adapted to his new environment. He is regarded as one of the best in-ring performers to have stepped foot in a WWE ring, using his amateur wrestling background to wow crowds.

Angle was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show, where he spoke about many things, including the advice he got from Vince McMahon.

"Vince McMahon talked to me about it, told me I need to slow down at the house shows, on televised shows. Kind of pour it on for the pay-per-views and TVs but try to take it easy. I don't have any — I can't do anything half-assed so everything has to be completely 120 percent intense. That's just the way I am and even Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock, Triple H, they told me, 'You need to slow down' and I just, I couldn't. I couldn't do it. I had to continue to be intense, technical. I wanted to be the best wrestler, including pro wrestler on the planet." (H/T Post Wrestling)

Kurt Angle since his WWE release in 2020

Matt Riddle and Kurt Angle

After the end of his in-ring career, Kurt Angle became a backstage producer in WWE in 2019. But, just a year into his new role, he was released by the company due to WWE reducing their budget because of the pandemic.

He did make two appearances on WWE television after his release, both involving Riddle.

Be sure to follow @TheAnglePod for updates on my new podcast “The Kurt Angle Show”. Stories will be told, and lessons will be learned. #itstrue pic.twitter.com/g5ojQI81KZ — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) February 7, 2021

Angle currently has a new podcast called The Kurt Angle Show.