Details on Vince McMahon changing ex-WWE Superstar's gimmick because he looked like The Undertaker

Vince McMahon told Maxx Payne when he joined WWE that he had to change his character due to similarities with The Undertaker.

Payne was known as Man Mountain Rock in WWE between February 1995 and October 1995. Before signing for McMahon’s company, he performed under his Maxx Payne name for several years, including in WCW between January 1993 and May 1994.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Mick Foley’s former tag team partner said he wanted to work with The Deadman in WWE. McMahon had other ideas, however, and decided to change his character:

“They didn’t want me to be Maxx Payne because it was too close to The Undertaker. To me, that was the biggest f***ing mistake you could have made, in my opinion, because imagine the great f***ing feuds ‘Taker and I could have had, and then ended up being partners. He loves heavy metal too,” said Payne. [1:08:07-1:08:28]

Payne said it was difficult to give up the all-black look that he used in WCW. After joining WWE, he was told to wear tie-dye clothing as part of his Man Mountain Rock persona.

Maxx Payne wishes he disagreed with Vince McMahon’s comparison with The Undertaker

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing From "The State of Euphoria":wild rocker Maxx Payne in WCW,back in 1993. From "The State of Euphoria":wild rocker Maxx Payne in WCW,back in 1993. https://t.co/CGChtWZ3HM

As WWE’s Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon usually gets his own way when he makes a decision about the direction of someone’s character.

On reflection, Maxx Payne believes he should have argued back and insisted that he keep his darker gimmick in WWE:

“I just think ‘Taker and I could have had some great f***ing matches. Vince wouldn’t let me be Maxx Payne. I wish the only time in my life I didn’t say no was right then. I wish I would have said, ‘F*** you.’ I’ve been Maxx Payne since before ‘Taker was in the business. I started in Memphis before ‘Taker did, as Maxx Payne.” [1:08:30-1:08:58]

Payne never worked with The Undertaker during his time in McMahon's company. He also clarified that he had no issues with the WWE icon performing as a character that was perceived to be similar to his.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Was Eddie Guerrero the greatest heel of all time? Here's what a WWE Hall of Famer has to say

Edited by Kartik Arry