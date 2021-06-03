Vince McMahon told former WWE star he was "too big" for 205 Live (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara has revealed that Vince McMahon did not want him to perform on 205 Live due to his size.

Sin Cara, now known as Cinta de Oro, joined WWE’s cruiserweight division on the October 10, 2016, episode of RAW. Cruiserweight show 205 Live launched on November 29, 2016, but Sin Cara had already left the division before the weekly program began.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s UnSKripted, the former Sin Cara told Chris Featherstone about his time in the cruiserweight division. He said Vince McMahon felt that his 198-pound physique made him look “too big” compared to other cruiserweights at the time.

“For me, I wanted to wrestle the ‘top guys’ in a sense, right?” Sin Cara said. “Being able to try and get the IC [Intercontinental] title, the Heavyweight title, and that was what I was looking forward to, but I never got the opportunity. With 205 Live, Vince said I looked too big for 205, so they only left me there for a couple of seconds and then they took me out.”

Watch the video above to hear Sin Cara’s thoughts on Samoa Joe’s WWE release, Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship victory, and much more.

Vince McMahon decided to use Sin Cara on RAW and SmackDown instead

Sin Cara lost his final match as a cruiserweight against The Brian Kendrick

Sin Cara teamed up with another masked superstar, Lince Dorado, to defeat Drew Gulak and Tony Nese on the October 10, 2016, episode of RAW. He also joined forces with Dorado and Cedric Alexander to defeat Gulak, Nese, and Ariya Daivari in the Hell in a Cell 2016 kickoff show match.

In total, Sin Cara competed in five televised cruiserweight matches before becoming a member of the regular RAW roster again.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion went on to perform on both RAW and SmackDown before leaving Vince McMahon's company in December 2019.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Kartik Arry