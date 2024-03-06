Vince McMahon once threatened to fine former WWE star for flirting (Exclusive)

An ex-WWE superstar recently recalled an incident involving Vince McMahon, which had almost resulted in a fine.

The superstar, Mario Mancini, was one of the most talented enhancement talents iin the Stamford-based promotion at the time. As such, he had quite a few fans himself, and he has freely admitted to be flirty at times. One such instance was halted by Vince McMahon, who had not been pleased to see Mario outside of the dressing room and interacting with fans.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the ex-WWE Superstar recounted the incident when Vince had threatened to fine him.

"When I became a professional wrestler, I found a whole other world of fans. One time I was by the steel barricades in the back of a dressing room in Brantford, Ontario, signing autographs and you know, chilling with the ladies. And everybody was smiling and everything and all of a sudden everybody's face just went straight. I said, 'Gee, how come everybody...' I looked over my shoulder and it was Vince. He said are you here to have a good time or to work?' And I go, 'Well Vince, I try to do both.' And he goes, 'I see you outside the dressing room again, I am gonna fine ya.'" [10:00 onwards]

Mario Mancini went on to perform in WWE till 1992, after which he decided to part ways with the promotion.

