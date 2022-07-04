"Take your heads out of Dave Meltzer's a**" - How Vince McMahon reacted to behind-the-scenes WWE idea

Brian Solomon, a former WWE Magazine writer, recently recalled how Vince McMahon reacted amusingly when he pitched an article idea about steel cage matches.

Solomon wanted the magazine to contain a countdown list of the top steel cage matches of all time. However, the then-WWE Chairman overruled the suggestion because he dislikes the idea of people closely studying match quality.

Speaking on the “Cheap Heat Productions Podcast,” Solomon revealed that McMahon joked about the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer while shooting down the article pitch. Meltzer has used a five-star rating system to analyze matches for many years.

“We wanted to do the greatest steel cage matches ever, and he goes, ‘Boy, you guys really need to take your heads out of Dave Meltzer’s a**,’” Solomon said. “I’m terrified, of course, I don’t know what I’m supposed to do. I’m like 30 years old, whatever it is, I’m just trying to feed my kids, and this crazy billionaire and his whims.” [15:41-16:05]

Solomon added that McMahon preferred Andre the Giant vs. Hulk Hogan to Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat at WrestleMania 3. Although Savage vs. Steamboat is widely viewed as one of the best matches ever, the 76-year-old has more interest in grand spectacles than technical ability.

Brian Solomon shares another experience working for Vince McMahon

Shane McMahon ran the WWE Magazine department when Brian Solomon worked for the company. The writer interacted with both Shane and Vince McMahon during board meetings and limousine rides.

Vince McMahon has a reputation for being eccentric at times, but Solomon also saw a more human side to his former boss.

“There would be other times when he’d be totally agreeable and nice and warm, talk to me about his family, his kids, his father, tell me these stories about when he was a kid and the things that he saw,” Solomon continued. [16:06-16:17]

McMahon is currently being investigated by WWE’s board after he agreed to pay $3 million to a former employee he allegedly had an affair with. Last week, the 76-year-old appeared on RAW to celebrate John Cena’s 20-year anniversary on the main roster.

Please credit the “Cheap Heat Productions Podcast” and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far