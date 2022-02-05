Vince McMahon personally told former WWE Superstar he might return

Vince McMahon told James Ellsworth in 2018 that his WWE storyline with Carmella could one day be revisited.

Ellsworth worked as Carmella’s sidekick on SmackDown for the majority of 2017 before receiving his release. The 37-year-old briefly returned in 2018 to help The Princess of Staten Island retain her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Asuka.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Ellsworth said Vince McMahon hinted that he might bring him back to WWE in the future:

“He goes, ‘Man, it could be three years from now, five years from now, 10 years from now, we could always bring you back and put you back with Carmella at any point because the Ellsworth character is always gonna care about Carmella, always gonna have her back.’ He said, ‘We’re never gonna stop that.’” [18:52-19:08]

Ellsworth was written off WWE television in July 2018 after being fired by then-SmackDown General Manager Paige. With the exception of a SmackDown 1000 YouTube video in October 2018, he has not appeared on WWE programming since his firing segment.

Carmella still appears regularly on Vince McMahon’s shows

Carmella is currently one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions alongside Queen Zelina. Earlier this week, the two-time Money in the Bank winner lost against Bianca Belair on the latest episode of RAW.

Given that Carmella continues to feature regularly on television, James Ellsworth thinks there is a chance he could receive an approach to return:

“Carmella’s still there, so every time I see her I’m like, ‘Well, I guess I’ll always have a chance to do something if she’s still there.’” [19:11-19:18]

In 2017, Ellsworth unhooked the briefcase in the first Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and passed it to Carmella. The moment caused huge controversy, with WWE receiving criticism for booking a man to essentially win a history-making women’s match.

Nine days later, Carmella won a Money in the Bank rematch on SmackDown after receiving help from Ellsworth once again.

