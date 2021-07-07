"You may be one of the best athletes in the company" - Vince McMahon to released WWE star

Vince McMahon praised ex-WWE star Mojo Rawley for his athletic ability and also for his work ethic when he was part of WWE. The former Andre the Giant Memorial winner stated that he felt invigorated after receiving praise from Vince McMahon.

Mojo Rawley transitioned to the world of pro wrestling in 2012 after playing football. He learned his trade in NXT before being called up to the main roster in 2016. He won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2017 at WrestleMania 33, which was his biggest accomplishment in WWE.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Mojo Rawley opened up about a meeting with Vince McMahon where the WWE Chairman highlighted some of Rawley's best qualities.

"I remember meeting with Vince one time, I felt pretty boosted after it. He sat me down and went ‘Alright, you may be one of the best athletes in the company. You may be one of the strongest in the company. You have one of the best attitudes and one of the best work ethics.’ He literally went down the list of all these superlatives where I was number one or top three. Then he was like ‘We’ve just got to figure out what to do with you.’ I remember thinking to myself I think you just said it. How do we not use that? There are so many things you could do with it. But you never know what’s going on behind the scenes," Mojo Rawley on his conversation with Vince McMahon.

The former WWE star stated that wrestlers in the company have to constantly work hard to impress the people that matter in WWE. He also revealed that he pitched several ideas to WWE, but a lot of them didn't come to fruition.

Mojo Rawley was one of several Superstars released by WWE in 2021

9 years of fun, passion, and pure HYPE!!!! Thank you all for getting, and Staying HYPED with me!! I love y’all this much!!!!



The next chapter officially begins May 31! pic.twitter.com/LJ3ip7aL4f — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoMuhtadi) April 17, 2021

Mojo Rawley was released in April 2021, bringing to an end his nine-year run with WWE.

The likes of Braun Strowman, Bo Dallas, The IIconics, Mickie James, Andrade, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Fandango, Tyler Breeze and Lars Sullivan were a few of the others released by WWE in 2021.

WWE also let go of several Superstars and backstage personnel last year following the pandemic.

