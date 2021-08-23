WWE Superstar got big hugs backstage from Vince McMahon and Triple H after his title match (Exclusive)

Sportskeeda Wrestling had the opportunity to speak to Jinder Mahal in Las Vegas over SummerSlam weekend, and the Modern Day Maharaja opened up about the backstage reactions to his historic WWE Championship win from 2017.

Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton at Backlash to win his first title in the WWE, and the superstar couldn't have asked for a more prestigious championship to kickstart his quest for gold.

The RAW superstar recalled receiving big hugs from Vince McMahon, Triple H - and his opponent that evening - Randy Orton, after he walked through the curtains with his WWE title.

4 years ago today, Jinder Mahal broke the internet as he defeated Randy Orton to become WWE CHAMPION, at Backlash 2017. pic.twitter.com/g0W13sQn3e — NAZARIO #SHANKYSZN #KINGSUKESZN (@mattnazar50) May 21, 2021

Jinder Mahal said he couldn't recollect everything that happened behind the scenes following the biggest victory of his career as it was all a 'big blur' for him.

The former world champion has photos of himself sharing a hug with Vince McMahon and said that the WWE boss was proud of him after his performance in the title match.

Here's Jinder Mahal talking about the backstage atmosphere after he captured his first world title in the WWE:

"He gave me a big hug (laughs). Honestly, it was like a big blur, but I have pictures of it. That's how I know it happened. He gave me a big hug. Triple H was very supportive. He gave me a big hug. Randy! It wasn't like a long conversation or anything like that. It was just, 'I'm proud of you.' Got a big hug, and then it was go-time from there," Jinder Mahal revealed.

Jinder Mahal is proud to represent India in the WWE

WWE's Modern Day Maharaja signed off with a message for his Indian fans.

Jinder Mahal thanked everyone in India for their continuous support and said it was a privilege to represent his country and its people on a global wrestling platform.

"Thank you to everyone for all the support, all the love. I'm very proud and privileged to represent all of you. So, thank you guys, and I hope I can continue to make everyone proud," Jinder Mahal added.

Jinder Mahal also told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Jose G. that he would love to see a Hall of Famer make a WWE return. Mahal even sent out an invite to the former star, which you can read here.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

We asked Big E if there's a place for AJ Lee in WWE. Find out his answer here.

Edited by Arvind Sriram