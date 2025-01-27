"Vince McMahon turned me into a pervert" - WWE legend was "uncomfortable" with major angle involving 10-time champion and his wife

A WWE Hall of Famer recently recalled being uncomfortable with one of Vince McMahon's ideas, which turned him into a "pervert." The legend had no choice but to do an angle with a fellow superstar and his wife.

One of the weirdest storylines in recent memory happened in 2005 when Kurt Angle suddenly had the urge to get intimate with Booker T's wife, Sharmell. It was a short-lived story, wherein the Olympic gold medalist stalked his co-worker's spouse.

It led to a match at Judgment Day, with Booker T getting the win and redemption. Sharmell also hit a low blow on Angle for all the trauma he caused her. Speaking to the Great Offshore Sportsbooks, the four-time WWE Champion called it one of his biggest regrets.

"Vince McMahon turned me into a pervert that was trying to take advantage of Booker T's wife. Sometimes Vince would come up with these ideas and had people thinking what was going through his mind. It made me queasy. So, it was a very uncomfortable situation. I didn’t want to do it, but I did because Vince wanted me to. So that was the only thing I really regretted about the business was doing stuff like that," Angle said. [H/T Great Offshore Sportsbooks]

McMahon might have been a genius, but he also had many crazy ideas that would have not made it to television today. While all parties involved in the storyline, including Sharmell, agreed to it, many still felt uncomfortable watching it back then.

Kurt Angle on WWE's success following Vince McMahon's exit

Speaking to The Takedown on Sports Illustrated last November, Kurt Angle lauded WWE's success despite Vince McMahon's unceremonious exit. Angle praised Triple H for knowing how his father-in-law operated and used it to help run the company.

"I think he’s been so much of a part of it that it really doesn’t matter now, because the guys that were underneath him know the business in and out the way Vince did. And I will tell you that nobody is Vince McMahon and nobody is ever going to be Vince McMahon, but Triple H, he knows the business pretty damn good," Angle said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

McMahon is still facing a lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant, and the case is ongoing. The former WWE owner and Chairman seems ready to move on from pro wrestling, with reports of him purchasing a production studio in California and likely launching a new entertainment company.

