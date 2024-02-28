Vince McMahon used WWE TV time to take revenge on superstars, claims veteran

A former WWE star has claimed that Vince McMahon used TV time to exact revenge on superstars.

Rene Dupree and a few other former WWE Superstars have spoken up in detail about the allegations against Mr. McMahon. Dupree, Paul London, and Chris Masters recently discussed Ashley Massaro's claims against WWE in a new YouTube video on Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree.

Masters stated that Ashley Massaro's embarrassing segment with Vince McMahon proved that the latter was using TV time to take revenge on superstars. Check out his comments below:

"When you look outside the Janel (Grant) thing, I think, actually the more important thing here is the Ashley (Massaro) thing, because, to me, the Ashley thing has been very eye-opening. To me, the Ashley thing has proven that Vince (McMahon) does use his TV time for revenge, to be vindictive, for some of his, you know, maybe fetish-type behavior. And like, so, all these times that we can trace back in history to thinking like, oh, or you know in the past, you could always see like, oh maybe that was just coincidental, or oh yeah! the timing was weird on that. All of those seemed to me that they were done with intent." [2:59 - 3:38]

What the future has in store for Mr. McMahon remains to be seen.

The infamous Ashley Massaro-Vince McMahon segment

For those unaware, Ashley Massaro was once featured in a backstage segment with Vince McMahon. Ashley accidentally spilled coffee on Mr. McMahon, and the latter was beyond furious. Vince McMahon ended up suspending Ashley indefinitely in the storyline and screamed at her while she cried profusely.

Vince McMahon was slapped with a sexual misconduct lawsuit by former WWE employee Janel Grant earlier this year. Mr. McMahon ended up resigning from his position at TKO Group Holdings. So far, several top WWE names have spoken up about the ongoing lawsuit, including Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Becky Lynch.

