Former WWE Champion claims Vince McMahon blocked him from appearing in huge Hollywood blockbuster

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently recapped the story of Vince McMahon stopping him from working in a major motion picture.

In the early 2000s, WWE, as well as Kurt Angle, were more popular than ever, meaning the chance for him to work outside the company specifically in Hollywood was a big possibility.

During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com, the Hall of Famer revealed why McMahon did not let him appear in the 2001 movie 'Pearl Harbor'.

"It was a blockbuster movie. I was one of the leading roles. They wanted me and WWE said no. It was Pearl Harbor. It was a guy that was the hero that died at the end. I didn't see the movie, but I was told who it was gonna be. Unfortunately, they said no, and the reason, and I totally get it, Rock just left and Vince was putting everybody on lockdown. He wasn't going to lose another wrestler to Hollywood." [H/T Wrestling News.co]

Despite Angle's desire to appear in the movie, he may have dodged a bullet as Pearl Harbor surprisingly did not flourish at the US Box Office, with many hailing the film as a flop.

Kurt Angle on his realtionship with Vince Mcmahon

Following the 77 year old's shocking announcement that he was set to retire from WWE, many of his former employees have looked to share their opinions on the legendary wrestling promoter.

In an interview with Busted Open, Kurt Angle stated that both he and Vince McMahon were able to bury the hatchet when he returned to the company in 2017.

"My relationship with Vince was great," Angle candidly said on Busted Open. "We were very close the first time I was there, and then we had a falling out in 2006 and we didn't speak for 11 years. When I met him back again in 2017, when I came back, it was like nothing ever happened. We were hugging each other, telling each other that we loved one other. We just picked up where we left off." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle After winning a gold medal in 1996, I found my 2nd calling because of @VinceMcMahon … thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. I Love you Vince. P.S. I’m still Vince’s favorite @steveaustinBSR After winning a gold medal in 1996, I found my 2nd calling because of @VinceMcMahon … thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. I Love you Vince. P.S. I’m still Vince’s favorite @steveaustinBSR 😁 https://t.co/H8vVF91lwn

Since Vince McMahon retired from WWE, his son-in-law Triple H has become the new head of creative, whilst his daughter Stephanie is the new Chairwoman of the company.

