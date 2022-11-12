Vince McMahon wanted 6ft 9in WWE Superstar to look like Daniel Bryan

Vince McMahon allegedly wanted former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard to look like Daniel Bryan.

Eric Redbeard was Daniel Bryan's lackey on WWE TV during the latter's memorable heel run on SmackDown in 2018-19. Bryan did incredibly well as the WWE Champion at the time and held the belt for 145 days before dropping it to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35.

Erick Redbeard recently appeared on Rewind Recap Relive and shared an interesting story from when he was aligned with Bryan. As per Redbeard, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon wanted him to look like Bryan. Check out his full comments below:

"I remember the first day, they're like, 'We want you to dress like Daniel Bryan. We're going to cut your beard, even.' Like, they wanted to cut this nice and short, like, they wanted me to look like him. Like, 'Can we do a little makeup, and make his ears.' True Story. We're at TV, they've already given me a couple plaid shirts to look like him. [1:35-2:00]

Redbeard ended up rejecting the pitch.

"I think, Dean Malenko came to me and said, 'We gotta get you to makeup and cut your beard.' I said, 'No, we're gonna talk to Vince.' So going to Vince's office, I basically said, 'Before I start cutting my beard off and making permanent changes to the way I look, can we discuss what exactly do you want out of this?'" [2:02-2:26]

Vince McMahon and Erick Redbeard had a chat over the idea of changing his look

Erick Redbeard met Vince McMahon at his office, and the duo discussed possibly cutting Redbeard's beard. The WWE Superstar wanted to know McMahon's idea behind it before going ahead and changing his look permanently.

McMahon responded by making it clear that he didn't want Redbeard to be a parody act. Redbeard then decided to keep his beard, and the idea of him looking like Bryan didn't come to fruition.

Later that year, Rowan turned on Bryan, and the latter ended up joining forces with Roman Reigns. At Hell In A Cell 2019, Bryan and Reigns defeated Rowan and Luke Harper in a tag team match.

Would you have liked to see Erick Redbeard as a larger version of Daniel Bryan on WWE TV? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how!

https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes