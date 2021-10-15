Vince McMahon reportedly wants changes made to an NXT fan-favorite - Reports

Last week's WWE Draft saw plenty of NXT stars, such as Austin Theory and Hit Row, make their way up to the main roster. Not among them, to the surprise of many, was Cameron Grimes.

According to a report from WrestlingNews.com, it's because Vince McMahon himself wants to change up the "presentation of his character." They went on to report that Grimes "should be getting a makeover in the coming weeks on NXT."

Grimes seems to have finished up his program with LA Knight. On this past Tuesday's episode of NXT 2.0, he was seen having a conversation with fellow star Grayson Waller in the hopes of finding a girlfriend. Waller offered some grooming suggestions, as well as demonstrating how to use a mobile dating app.

Cameron Grimes has seen changes in NXT in the past

It wouldn't be the first time Grimes has changed up his character in NXT, either. This past February, after recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery, he returned as The Richest Man in NXT revealing that he had made a fortune on the stock market by investing in the video game retail chain GameStop before the company's stock value skyrocketed due to Reddit readers purchasing it en mass.

This change in character led to a program with WWE Hall of Famer "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase and his aforementioned feud with LA Knight - turning Grimes face in the process.

As for what this Vince McMahon-ordered makeover means for Grimes, it remains to be seen. However, there's been plenty of action on NXT's Twitter account regarding his quest to find that special someone.

Tuesday's episode of NXT saw Grimes on the losing end of a match against Pete Dunne, which could indicate that we may be seeing this change sooner rather than later. We'll have to wait and see if this upcoming character revamp is just what Grimes needs to send his career "to the moon."

