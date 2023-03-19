Vince McMahon will never regain his lost powers in WWE, according to former manager (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell thinks there's little to no chance of Vince McMahon regaining his lost power in WWE as the promotion's stockholders could oppose it.

McMahon stepped down from his position as WWE's CEO last year, after which his son-in-law Triple H assumed power of the creative. Though the 77-year-old plotted his return as the executive chairman of the board, he hasn't regained the creative powers. Despite his recent backstage appearances getting the fans buzzing, rumors indicate it won't lead to Vince McMahon returning to his previous roles.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell stated that he doesn't think Vince stands a chance of reclaiming his position. He explained that there could be pushback from the stakeholders who could be worried about WWE's stocks dwindling if Vince McMahon returns to power.

Mantell also believes that the heat generated by Vince owing to his hush money allegations last year diminishes his chances of returning.

"Well, I'm not the arbiter of who has control of WWE, but I don't think he'll get back like he was before. I think he'll have too much pushback maybe from the stockholders and we haven't heard from the stockholders about this. They don't care who's in charge if their money is okay. But I think if they see their money is dwindling a little bit, there'll be some pushback on that. And I don't see him getting back in the position he was before. There's too much heat on him," said Dutch Mantell. (1:48 - 2:15)

Dutch Mantell on working with Vince McMahon in WWE

On a previous episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell recalled how Vince McMahon had nothing but respect for him. Mantell explained that this was because he and Vince had broken into the business around the same time.

The wrestling legend added that the fact that he lasted so long in the industry also made Vince McMahon respect him.

"I think one of the reasons I got by without it was that Vince [McMahon] had respect for me. For the number of years, I actually spent in the business. He broke into the business with his dad [Vince McMahon Sr.] and he was coming along, getting started, and I was getting started too. In totally different worlds, of course. I think he had respect for me because I lasted as long as I had in professional wrestling and they just let it go."

Dutch Mantell worked for WWE under the ring name Zeb Colter, where he served as the manager for performers like Jake Hager and Claudio Castagnoli.

