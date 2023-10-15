Vince McMahon will sign free agent eventually, WWE legend predicts

While Vince McMahon is no longer in full control of WWE's creative direction, the 78-year-old still serves as the company's Executive Chairman. In a recent interview, wrestling legend Paul Roma predicted that McMahon is likely to be interested in hiring Richard Holliday one day.

Holliday is widely viewed as one of the hottest free agents in wrestling right now. The 30-year-old was trained by Roma and Mario Mancini at the Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling school. In September, he attended a WWE tryout at the Performance Center training facility in Orlando, Florida.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Roma said Holliday is destined to catch Vince McMahon's eye even if WWE does not sign him yet:

"I had said to him, 'Listen, if you go to another organization, Vince is gonna come back and get you because he loves stealing people from other companies.' I said, 'Don't take it to heart. You're the best of the best. I'm one of your biggest fans.' And you can't say that about anybody. The kid's got the goods." [57:00 – 57:25]

Holliday is best known for his appearances in Major League Wrestling (MLW). He once held the promotion's World Tag Team Championship with AEW's MJF.

How Richard Holliday could impress Vince McMahon

Paul Roma worked for WWE between 1984 and 1991 before joining WCW for two years. The 64-year-old knows first-hand what Vince McMahon looks for in potential future stars.

Roma went on to explain how Richard Holliday could make an even bigger impression on McMahon by building a name for himself outside of WWE. He also seemingly confirmed that Holliday's recent tryout was unsuccessful:

"Whatever reason why they didn't choose him, it could be a few that I explained to him," Roma continued. "But, for the most part, don't take it to heart, kid, because you're that good. You are entertainment personified. I said, 'It's Vince's loss not to bring you on board. Don't hesitate. Go to AEW, go to a different company. It's their loss.' Now it's up to him." [From 57:26 – 57:57]

In December 2022, Holliday revealed he was undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin's lymphoma. He returned to in-ring action in June, two months after announcing his cancer was in remission.

