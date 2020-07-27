Vince McMahon wishes Triple H a happy birthday in a heartfelt message

Today is Triple H's birthday, and many members of the WWE Universe and Pro-Wrestling fraternity have come out and wished The Game a prosperous year ahead. While the entire world has been showering Triple H with love and blessings, how can Vince McMahon be left behind?

Vince McMahon's birthday wish to Triple H

On The King Of King's birthday, many WWE Superstars showed their love for Triple H. Many Superstars and wrestlers over the world have a lot of respect for Triple H. They didn't want to miss out on this opportunity to show him what he means to them.

Vince McMahon took to his Twitter handle to wish his son-in-law in a heartfelt message.

He’s a fighter, a father, a husband, a leader, a teacher and he’s my son-in-law. Regardless of the arena, @TripleH is a true champion. Happy Birthday, Paul! pic.twitter.com/ucsz3Cj69b — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 27, 2020

Triple H is not only one of the all-time greats in the ring but has given back to the business by training up and coming talents. He plays a significant role in NXT and is the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development of Vince McMahon's WWE.

During his time in the WWE, Triple H has held the World Championship fourteen times. There is very little left for The Game to accomplish in the WWE. Since making his debut in the WWE, Triple H has held every prize the company has had to offer.

Triple H married Vince McMahon's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, in 2003. The two fell in love while playing the role of an onscreen couple. The two have transitioned from the roles of wrestlers to executives of the company quite easily. Even though they aren't full-time wrestlers, Triple H and Stephanie make sporadic appearances for matches whenever they can.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were last seen in a match together when they teamed up in a Mixed Tag Team Match against Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34. Since then, Stephanie Mcmahon has not had a match, but Triple H has wrestled many times in singles competition in the WWE.